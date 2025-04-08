The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to snatch up Aaron Rodgers. But in the meantime, they are more than happy to welcome Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to their facilities.

On Tuesday, the Steelers officially confirmed that Sanders will be visiting on Thursday, per Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Sanders has been highly touted as a potential top pick in the NFL Draft, but there is no clear indication of his future destination. The Saints and the Browns have been the most frequently mentioned teams.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are in search of a quarterback. They have been eyeing Rodgers since he became a free agent, and there have been many rumblings that Rodgers's arrival in Pittsburgh is a certainty.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II hinted that Rodgers' signing was imminent at the beginning of April.

The Steelers have the No. 21 pick in the Draft. Despite all the rumors about other teams, could Pittsburgh be the ideal place for Sanders?

Could Shedeur Sanders end up with the Steelers?

Although Sanders is rumored to be a top-five pick, he could be a lower pick. Therefore, it would be feasible for the Steelers to draft him.

The Steelers are looking for a quarterback they can develop in the long term, and Sanders fits that mold.

He is one of the best passers coming out of Colorado. He is known for his pass accuracy, especially in the pocket. Sanders finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season and is credited with helping to revitalize the Colorado program.

His strengths are offset by his weaknesses. Sanders has a tendency to force throws, holding the ball too long, and concerns about his arm strength.

If the Steelers are interested in him, those are crucial areas of improvement. This pre-draft visit will be an opportunity for Sanders to being to showcase his strengths and to overcome his shortcomings.

Sanders has expressed interest in playing for a contender. The Steelers are one of those contending teams having come off a Wild Card game appearance against the Buffalo Bills.

In all, the possibilities are endless for both the Steelers and Sanders. Whatever happens with Rodgers remains to be seen, but the Steelers know for sure what they want.