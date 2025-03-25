Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders and receiver Travis Hunter will get to show off their talents during a pre-draft showcase on the NFL Network. Sanders is in hot demand from various NFL teams as a likely first-round pick.

Despite the excitement surrounding Sanders, Hunter is hyped up as another must-have pick. Hunter won the 2024 Heisman Trophy and is also slated to be a first-round pick.

Current draft projections have Sanders and Hunter as the No. 3 and 4 picks on NFL Mock Draft Database's 2025 Consensus Big Board.

The televised showcase is scheduled for April 4 at 2:30 pm EST, per Andrew Groover of the NFL Network. Sanders is expected to throw some passes to Hunter during the showcase.

The duo of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter was epic

Sanders and Hunter were one of the fiercest duos in college football over the last few years. Sanders developed a reputation as being a fast and take-charge quarterback known for his anticipatory passes and leadership. Hunter became a versatile wide receiver who also plays defensive back.

Under the leadership of head coach and NFL legend Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, they made Colorado football must-see television. Not to mention staples in the broader popular culture, as celebrities frequent Boulder, Colorado to catch the action.

Sanders finished his career at Colorado with a 70.% passing percentage, 14,353 yards, and 134 touchdowns. Hunter finished with 2,167 yards, 171 receptions, and 24 touchdowns.

Last December, Colorado made it to their first bowl game since 2020. They lost to BYU 36-14 in the Valero Alamo Bowl. Sanders went 16-23 in passing for 208 yards, along with two touchdowns. Hunter came away with a 43-yard touchdown, caught four passes, and finished with 106 yards.

Sanders and Hunter are the latest in a pipeline of Colorado players going into the NFL. Both have expressed a desire to play on the same NFL team together. Based on the projections, the likelihood is slim to none, but who knows?