Travis Hunter believes it’s important to be the No. 1 pick. And his former coach is busy moving forward for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, another Colorado football star, Shedeur Sanders, fired back at critics during the 2025 draft combine, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“You think I'm worried about what critics gonna say?”

Shedeur Sanders meets the media

Sanders’ draft stock has fallen recently. Some NFL executives reportedly suggested he might not even be a first-round pick. However, that seems like a stretch. Many NFL teams need a quarterback. It’s hard to imagine all 32 teams passing on Sanders with their first pick.

Colorado football QB Shedeur Sanders ignoring detractors

Sanders flatly said NFL teams should pass him by if they think he’s not a guy who can make a franchise shine.

“If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders said. “You should know history repeats itself, over and over and over. And I done it, over and over and over. It should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me.”

The NFL critics, and others, don’t get under Sanders’ skin, he said.

“You think I’m worried about what people got to say?” Sanders said. “You know who my dad is? They hated on him, too. It’s almost normal. Without people hatin’, it’s not normal for us. We like adversity. We like everything that comes with the name. That’s why we are who we are.”

It has been an interesting start to Sanders’ NFL journey. He chose not to throw at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Instead, Sanders will show off his arm skills at Colorado’s Pro Day. That has become a trend recently. Top prospects prefer a controlled setting at their Pro Day instead of the NFL-controlled combine.

Rob Parker said Sanders has lost ground in terms of likeability, partly because of Deion, according to The Odd Couple via athlonsports.com.

“There’s some jealousy there, and it shouldn’t factor in at all and just be about his ability,” Parker said.

Kelvin Washington said some NFL people may be trying to downplay Sanders’ potential despite an impressive 2024 season with 37 touchdowns and 4,100 yards passing.

“How can he go backward when he was projected to be high even before the season?” Washington said.