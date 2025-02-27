Roughly a few weeks ago, Colorado football added Marshall Faulk to the coaching staff. It was evident that head coach Deion Sanders wanted to grow his coaching room with respected and legitimate players. After all, Faulk is a Hall of Famer himself, along with Sanders. When the newest coach went on the Rich Eisen Show, he detailed why he ended up in Boulder over other places.

“Deion has influence,” Faulk said. “We’ve been having several conversations over this time while he was at Jackson State to his move to Colorado and at the time my kids were a little younger and now they don’t need me anymore, they’re grown. My youngest is driving and I’ve been relieved of my Uber duties so you find ways to be impactful.

“The things he was saying to me made more sense than the things I had to say and I was like this is a great opportunity. We, as in Deion, myself, Warren, and a lot of guys that played that coach right now, the game has given us so much, and coaches have poured into us so much. We got to give that back to these young kids coming up in football.”

Deion Sanders wanted Marshall Faulk with Colorado football

Despite the call and the influence, as Faulk mentioned, Colorado football is becoming more and more legitimate. After a rough 4-8 first season, Sanders had one year of experience under his belt in the Big 12 as a head coach. This previous season, he came out of the gates swinging.

The Buffaloes went 9-4 and had a 7-2 conference record. However, a tough loss to Kansas towards the end of the season dampened any hopes of a College Football Playoff run. Still, it is only Sanders's second season with Colorado football. Now, he's added Faulk to the coaching tree.

His accolades are beyond impressive, and some that many players aspire to have. For instance, Faulk was a Super Bowl champion and the NFL MVP in 2000. Also, he won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award three times and was the rushing leader in 2000.

Faulk's achievements and accolades make him more than qualified to be the running backs coach. He was a part of the greatest show on turf, dubbed by the St. Louis Rams in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

As Colorado football keeps building its coaching roster, Faulk is the splash hire that they needed. After a pass-heavy attack in 2024, they would like a more balanced approach. What better player to be the running backs coach than Faulk?