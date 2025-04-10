Much like any other highly touted prospect, fans and the media are trying to predict what type of player Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. According to his trainer, Darrell Colbert Jr., Sanders' game aligns with that of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Colbert, who also works with Cam Ward, said Sanders' poise is what reminds him of Burrow in an appearance on ‘The Rich Eisen Show.' Though Sanders is much more outspoken, Colbert also believes the two share a similar type of confidence.

“Last year, when I was trying to kind of figure out who fit who Shedeur was, I think [Joe Burrow] was a great fit,” Colbert said. “Just the way Joe Burrow's always confident, always calm, like, Shedeur is always that.”

💻 @DarrellColbert7 The trainer for Shedeur Sanders had an eyebrow-raising comp when we asked for whom the Colorado QB reminds him:#NFL #NFLDraft @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/rS2SdyIa1V — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Expanding on his comparison, Colbert said the Colorado quarterback's ability to fight through adversity is very Burrow-esque. The former SMU and Lamar quarterback claimed Sanders posting the numbers he did in 2024 despite being one of the most pressured quarterbacks in college football emulated a lot of what Burrow did in 2021.

“Where I think the comparison really works is the year Joe and [the Bengals] went to the Super Bowl,” Colbert continued. “He was the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL and was still productive. That's who Shedeur was last year, being sacked over 50-something times and still being productive.”

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders still all over draft boards

Although he is seen by most as the second-best quarterback of the draft, Sanders continues to be placed all over mock drafts. With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, experts and analysts cannot seem to come to a consensus regarding Sanders' landing spot.

For most of the pre-draft process, Sanders was linked to the New York Giants, who hold the No. 3 pick of the draft. However, the Giants ended free agency by signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, a semi-surprising pair of moves. The additions give New York three quarterbacks on its roster, raising doubts about Joe Schoen going for another one in the draft.

If the Giants are out of the picture, Sanders could still go to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2, but he could also fall as far as down to the New Orleans Saints at No. 9. Sanders' uncertainty coincides with that of Jaxson Dart, who continues to rise up draft boards as the third-best quarterback of the class.