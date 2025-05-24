There is no question that Travis Hunter left an indelible mark on the Colorado football program. All of which culminated last December when Hunter was honored with the Heisman Trophy.

Now, as he transitions with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his place amongst the best college football players is being hotly debated. On Tuesday, Hunter was able to creep into the top ten of the list of the best players, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Hunter came in at No.9, placing among others such as Reggie Bush and Cam Newton. Newton finished at No.1 on the list, with Bush right behind him. Both players contributed immensely to the success of their respective programs, Newton with Auburn and Bush with USC.

Hunter's placement among those caliber programs showcases his impact during his college years. He is a versatile player who can be effective offensively and defensively.

He was a high-caliber player known for his elite catches, athleticism, and ability to rise to the occasion. Hunter is the first Colorado player since 1980 to achieve 10 receiving touchdowns and multiple defensive interceptions in one season.

He made it to the top of this list, but where exactly is Hunter's place among great players of various eras?

Travis Hunters' place in college football history

Travis Hunter had quite a time playing at Colorado with Sheaduer Sanders and, under Deion Sanders, helped elevate the program to new heights. They garnered the attention of celebrities who would frequent their games.

But on the field, Hunter's success elicits comparisons to other players of years past. He is the first player to win the Heisman Trophy while playing on both sides of the ball in over twenty-five years.

The last player to do so was Charles Woodson at Michigan in 1997. Much like Hunter, Woodson was a wide receiver and a cornerback.

Hunter is also the first player to win the Chuck Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and the Fred Biletnikoff Award (top wide receiver) in the same season.