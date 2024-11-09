Colston Loveland and the Michigan football team has another crucial matchup this weekend as they will be hitting the road to take on #8 Indiana. The Wolverines had a top-10 battle last weekend as well as they fell at home against #1 Oregon. Michigan has dominated Indiana since the two schools started to playing each other, and they are trying to keep that going this weekend. However, the roles are reversed this year as the Hoosiers are the ones expected to win big.

Michigan and Indiana have been playing each other for a long time, and the Wolverines are 58-10 all time in the series. Michigan has won 42 out of the last 44 matchups between the two, and the last time Indiana won in a full season was 1987. They did win during the shortened COVID year as well.

Last season, the Michigan football team beat Indiana 52-7 in Ann Arbor. A lot has changed since that game. The Wolverines went on the win the national championship last year, and it was a typical disappointing season for the Hoosiers. Now, both teams have new head coaches and very different teams, and the result is Indiana being favored over Michigan for the first time in over 50 years.

What Curt Cignetti has done with the Indiana football team this year is incredibly impressive. The Hoosiers are rarely a competitive team in the Big Ten, and he has them at 9-0, ranked in the top-10 and in position to make the College Football Playoff in year one. He said in the offseason that Indiana was coming, and he was right.

Year one for Sherrone Moore at Michigan has been quite different. We knew that the Wolverines were going to take a step back this year, but fighting for a bowl game is something that not many people saw coming.

A road win against a top-10 team would feel great for Michigan right now, and they have that opportunity this weekend against a school that they consistently dominate. If the Wolverines want a chance to win, they need to get their star tight end Colston Loveland involved often. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Colston Loveland will score a touchdown

The Michigan football team has done a good job of getting Colston Loveland the ball in recent weeks, and he has had two straight huge games. He had two touchdowns against Michigan State, and then he had over 100 yards receiving last week against Oregon. Loveland will have another big game on Saturday and he will score a touchdown.

Colston Loveland will have over 100 receiving yards

Colston Loveland had over 100 receiving yards against the best team in the country, so he can do it again this weekend. Loveland is by far the most elite offensive weapon that the Wolverines have, and the coaching staff understands that. They know that they need to get him the ball if they want to win, and they will do just that.

Colston Loveland will help Michigan get a win

No one is expecting the Michigan football team to win this game, but they will pull off the upset. The Wolverines have always dominated Indiana, and that isn't changing on Saturday. The Hoosiers are a very good team, but Michigan has looked much better in recent weeks, and they are playing better than that 5-4 record indicates. They will beat Indiana 28-24.

Michigan and Indiana will kick off at 3:30 ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Hoosiers are currently favored by 14 points.