ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team has another top-10 opponent this week as they will be hitting the road to take on #8 Indiana. The Wolverines hosted #1 Oregon this past weekend, and despite a good effort, they could not get the win. Finding a way to get a victory this weekend will be a challenge as well as the Hoosiers are undefeated, and Michigan is not favored vs. Indiana for the first time since 1968.

Michigan has absolutely dominated the all-time series over Indiana as they are 58-10 vs. the Hoosiers, and they have won 42 out of the last 44 matchups. Indiana won during the shortened COVID season, and that was their first win against the Wolverines since 1987. Well, this season, the Hoosiers are expected to win.

Last year, the Michigan football team beat Indiana 52-7. A lot has changed since then, but the Wolverines are just focusing on how they can go down to Bloomington and get a win.

“It's [being underdogs against Indiana] new to a lot of guys here, but like I said before, team 144 is over, we're team 145,” Michigan tight end Marlin Klein said to the media on Tuesday evening. “New players, different players, different positions, new coaches, different coaches, so all we're focused on right now is going down to Indiana and winning the game and that's what we're focused on at this point.”

Marlin Klein admitted that he wasn't thinking about the Indiana football team a lot at the beginning of the season, but he is impressed with what they have been able to do this season.

“Yeah I didn't spend too much time thinking about them at the beginning of the season but obviously they've been doing a great job,” Klein added. “Being 9-0 in college football is not easy nowadays, so credit to them. Seen some really good things on tape so excited for the opportunity this weekend.”

A win for Michigan would be big for a couple of reasons. Obviously, a top-10 win on the road is always huge, but it would also make the Wolverines bowl eligible. That wasn't expected to be an issue this year, but with two remaining opponents out of three being ranked in the top-10, it might not happen.

Michigan and Indiana will kick off at 3:30 ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Hoosiers are currently favored by 13.5 points.