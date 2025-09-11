Oregon football holds two 2027 verbal commits as of Thursday. The Ducks are aiming to nab four-star Isaiah Phelps out of Oxnard, California to help add to the class.

The star linebacker out of Pacifica High is nearing 30 total offers on the college football recruiting trail. Phelps is the next major CFB talent representing the alma mater of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams, plus countless other collegiate athletes.

Phelps told ClutchPoints that he visited Eugene before, and became enamored by the Ducks.

“I could see the fit 100% there without a doubt,” Phelps said.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Phelps even journeyed to Oregon with a prized 2026 commit.

“I went up there with Tristan Phillips,” Phelps said, referring to the Ventura High edge rusher who committed during the 2025 offseason. “It was amazing and I love Eugene.”

Phillips isn't the only Ventura County talent heading to Oregon. Oaks Christian High safety and five-star Davon Benjamin is on board with the Ducks.

Legendary coach and program could counter Oregon's pursuit of Isaiah Phelps

Article Continues Below

Phelps is Pacifica's most highly-coveted linebacker since Caleb McCulloch, who landed 20 scholarship offers before choosing Arizona State for the 2020 class.

Oregon faces notable Big Ten competition in landing Phelps. Michigan and Ohio State are on him, and nearby UCLA and USC are prioritizing him as well. Even SEC suitors lurk in Auburn and Texas.

Phelps spoke about one program led by a legendary coach who has extended an offer.

North Carolina offered Phelps during the winter. Phelps could line up for Bill Belichick, who won Super Bowls with stellar linebacker play from Willie McGinest to Tedy Bruschi, and all the way to Lawrence Taylor.

Tar Heel fans monitoring Phelps' recruitment will love these words.

“I can't wait to go down there and see what the love is like down there,” Phelps said, revealing he's aiming to squeeze in a visit. “I need to see what the love is like at every school so I can see where home is at.”

Phelps guided Pacifica to the California Interscholastic Federation Division 4 title last season as a sophomore. His Tritons are currently 3-0 overall on the new season.