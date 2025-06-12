The Florida State football team picked up a big win on the recruiting trail on Thursday as four-star wide receiver Brandon Bennett announced that he will play for the Seminoles. To make this commitment even sweeter for Florida State, Bennett chose the Seminoles over rival Florida. He had previously trimmed his college list down to three, and he was choosing between Florida State, Florida and Georgia. Head coach Mike Norvell and his coaching staff found a way to lock him in.

“BREAKING: Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’0 185 WR from Miramar, FL chose the Seminoles over Florida and Georgia.”

Brandon Bennett had a brief message to share upon his commitment to the Florida State football team:

“AGTG, Nole Family let’s do it!” He said.

Bennett is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #218 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #33 WR and the #34 player in the state of Florida. Bennett currently attends American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He is staying in his home state to play for Florida State.

“Decorated track athlete that can challenge defenses vertically with his speed and acceleration,” Bennett's scouting report reads. “Not the most physically imposing wide receiver, but is believed to be over 5-foot-11 with room to add some bulk. Hoodwinks corners and safeties with a smooth stride before putting the pedal to the metal and creating separation. Tracks the football well over his shoulder and can gear up or down to make adjustments.”

Bennett still has a ways to go before he ready to make a real impact at Florida State, but he has the potential to have a lot of success down the road.

“Has flashed the ability to make would-be tacklers miss in the open field with full-tilt cuts, but isn’t the most elusive ball carrier in traffic and lacks the desired play strength at this stage to be a high-volume target in the quick perimeter game,” the scouting report continues. “Should be viewed as a potential deep-ball specialist that can clear space and flip the field on post/go routes while also adding value on special teams as a return man. Likely to face an adjustment period, but has the juice to make an impact on Saturdays with further physical and technical development.”

This is a nice pickup for Mike Norvell and the Florida State football team as the Seminoles' 2026 recruiting class is starting to shape up nicely. So far, Florida State has landed commitments from 11 different players. The Seminoles have zero five-stars, six four-stars and five three-stars. The class currently ranks 29th in the country, according to 247Sports.