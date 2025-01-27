Florida State football fans have very fond memories of Antonio Cromartie playing for the Seminoles back in the early 2000s. Cromartie was a star cornerback at Florida State and he ended up being a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. He ended up having a long career in the NFL, and now it's time for his son to shine on the big stage. Antonio Cromartie Jr. is currently a senior in high school, and next year, he will be playing for Florida State.

“It’s just really exiting,” Anthony Cromartie Jr. said during an episode of TMZ Sports. “I’ve always dreamed of playing at Florida State as a kid. You know now that it’s here I’m grateful.”

Anthony Cromartie Jr. is a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. He is the #1,983 player in the class, the #166 cornerback and the #217 player in the state of Georgia. Cromartie Jr. currently attends Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia.

Cromartie Jr. might not be the highest-rated player in this Florida State football recruiting class, but that doesn't mean that he is lacking confidence. He is ready to go up against anyone.

“I knew growing up that it was going to be like that, so I really didn’t take it like that. So I just kind of embraced it. If they’re going to try me because of my name, they can try me all they want,” Cromartie Jr. said.

While Cromartie Jr. is listed as a CB, he can really play anywhere in the secondary. He thinks that one of his best traits is his ability to take the football away from the opposition. CBs are often known for interceptions in terms of takeaways, but Cromartie Jr. has a knack for forcing fumbles as well.

“A guy who takes the ball away,” Cromartie Jr. said. “I had 4 forced fumbles at DB, that’s just not normal. People aren’t just taking shots on the ball like I am. I’m a smart DB who can play anywhere in the secondary.”

Because of his dad, expectations will certainly be high for Cromartie Jr. at Florida State. If he can even have half as good of a career with the Seminoles, it would be a successful one.

When Antonio Cromartie finished up his career with Florida State, he spent 10 years playing in the NFL as he played from 2006 until 2016. Cromartie spent time with the San Diego Chargers (now Los Angeles Chargers), New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

Now, Cromartie will get to watch his son take the field in Tallahassee for the Florida State football team. It might take a little while before Anthony Cromartie Jr. finds a role on this Seminoles squad, but this is definitely an exciting time for the Cromartie family no matter what.