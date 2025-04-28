The Florida football team finished with an 8-5 overall record last season, and while that doesn't look like anything special on paper, it was a good season for the Gators. Florida has been struggling for a while now, and coming into last season, it didn't look like the Gators were going to win six games as they had one of the toughest schedules in the country. They ended up finishing the year with a lot of momentum, however, and a big reason for their success was quarterback DJ Lagway.

Freshman DJ Lagway got a lot of playing time during his freshman season, and he showed that he has the potential to be a star for the Florida football team. He finished the year 115-192 through the air for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He appeared in 12 out of 13 games for the Gators last season.

Unfortunately for Lagway, he wasn't able to throw during Florida spring ball this offseason because he has been dealing with a lower-body/shoulder injury. However, he has recently been able to resume throwing, and it sounds like he should be fine for the season.

“He’s throwing,” Lagway's dad said, according to an article from On3. “I think it’s 45 balls to 80 balls. Something like that. He’s working his way up. He’s taking his time. The arm is good. Feeling good. It’s just a process. It’s getting better. He’s excited. Very excited.”

Lagway obviously wanted to be out there competing with his teammates during spring ball, but it sounds like the missed time was needed.

“He just needed a little break to be honest,” his dad added. “He’s a competitor, so he was frustrated about it. He wanted to be there throwing with his teammates.”

DJ Lagway showed a lot of positive traits during his freshman season with the Florida football team, and he helped the Gators win a lot of big games to close the year. They have momentum heading into the 2025 season, and Lagway should help Florida continue to move in the right direction.