This upcoming season is a big one for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines didn't meet expectations last year as they finished 8-5, but they have a lot of momentum coming into the 2025 season after beating #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama. Michigan also signed the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Bryce Underwood. There is a good chance that he starts this season, and QB play was a big reason why the team struggled last year.

Michigan lost a ton of talent from their 2023 national title team, so a step back was expected last year. Now, Sherrone Moore needs to get the Wolverines back to the College Football Playoff. Here is a look at the Wolverines' 2025 schedule and predictions for each matchup:

Week 1: vs. New Mexico

The Michigan football team will get the season started with what should be an easy one as the Wolverines will be hosting New Mexico. It might be the first-ever start for Bryce Underwood, and it will be a good one to get some jitters out if so. Michigan should cruise to an easy victory to start the year.

WIN

Week 2: @ Oklahoma

Things get much more challenging in Week 2 as Michigan will go on the road to take on Oklahoma. This matchup didn't look so bad a few months ago, but the Sooners ended up having a terrific offseason in the transfer portal. They landed the top QB in the portal in John Mateer, and a lot of other talented players have come to Norman as well. This will be an incredibly tough matchup in a hostile environment, and if Underwood is the starter, it will be a daunting task for a freshman. Oklahoma takes this one.

LOSS

Week 3: vs. Central Michigan

Michigan will return home for another easy matchup after the Oklahoma game. This should be a good way to end the non-conference slate as the Wolverines should easily take care of business against the Chippewas. This is the first game of head coach Sherrone Moore's self-imposed two-game suspension.

WIN

Week 4: @ Nebraska

Big Ten play will get off to a tricky start as the Wolverines will be on the road against Nebraska. Sherrone Moore will be suspended for this game as well, and the Cornhuskers will be desperate for a big conference win to start the season. It will be a close game, but Michigan will escape with a narrow victory.

WIN

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: vs. Wisconsin

After a bye, Michigan will return home to host Wisconsin. The Badgers have been a mediocre Big Ten team under head coach Luke Fickell, and nothing has happened to suggest that things will change anytime soon. Wisconsin is going to have another underwhelming season, and it will include a loss in Ann Arbor.

WIN

Week 7: @ USC

Michigan will be back on the road in Week 7, and this is going to be a fun matchup. The Wolverines and Trojans met up in Ann Arbor last year, and it was a terrific game that Michigan barely won. This year's game in Los Angeles should be another thriller. Both of these teams failed to meet expectations last year, and that puts the pressure on for 2025. This is one of the biggest games of the year for both squads, and it is a matchup of two iconic college football brands. Everything points to this being an awesome game, and the Wolverines will defeat the Trojans in another close battle.

WIN

Week 8: vs. Washington

The Wolverines will be back at home in Week 8 for a rematch of the 2023 national championship game. Michigan won that game, but the Huskies got revenge with a win in Seattle last season. The Wolverines will get back on the winning side of things this season as they will be able to defend home turf.

WIN

Week 9: @ Michigan State

These two bitter in-state rivals played in a close game last season that Michigan was able to win, but they seem to be trending in opposite directions. There isn't a lot of positivity around the Michigan State fan base right now, and signs are pointing toward another disappointing season in East Lansing. If the Wolverines lose this game, it will be a big problem.

WIN

Week 10: vs. Purdue

Michigan should have a pretty easy game in Week 10 as Purdue will be in town. The Boilermakers haven't seen a lot of success since winning the Big Ten West division in 2022. They were rewarded with a convincing loss against Michigan in the conference title game. This year's edition likely won't be very close either.

WIN

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Northwestern (at Wrigley Field in Chicago)

Northwestern is another team that has struggled as of late, and they will likely be at the bottom of the conference again. This will be a unique matchup, however, as the game will be played at Wrigley Field, the home of the Chicago Cubs. There are a lot of Michigan fans in the Windy City, so this will probably end up looking like a home game for the Wolverines. It should be an easy victory.

WIN

Week 13: @ Maryland

Michigan has gotten some tough fights from Maryland in recent years, and with what should be an enormous matchup with conference title implications the following week against Ohio State, the Terrapins could sneak up on the Wolverines. This one will be closer than expected, but the Wolverines will survive to pick up that tenth win.

WIN

Week 14: vs. Ohio State

The Game. Michigan will host Ohio State this season as the Wolverines look to win their fifth game in a row against their bitter rival. Michigan was a 20-point underdog in Columbus last year, and they were still able to get the win despite turning the ball over twice and only scoring 13 points. This Michigan team is going to be a lot better, and The Game is in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines will make it five straight over the Buckeyes, but you never know, there is a chance that the two teams meet up again the following week in the Big Ten title game.

WIN

FINAL RECORD: 11-1, 9-0 BIG TEN

After taking a step back last season, the Michigan football team will make another run to the College Football Playoff behind another stout defense, and much-improved QB play.