Two months ahead of the 2025 college football season, Georgia landed its next major class of 2026 recruit. Kirby Smart continued the never-ending recruiting process by adding four-star receiver Craig Dandridge to the Bulldogs' evolving offense.

Dandridge committed to Georgia over offers from Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia Tech and Stanford, On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported. The athletic wideout is rated as the 38th-best wide receiver prospect of the class by 247 Sports.

Upon landing in Athens, Dandridge will be a part of Georgia's new offensive era. The Bulldogs' current top wideouts — Zachariah Branch, Dillon Bell, Noah Thomas and Colbie Thomas — are all expected to leave after the 2025 season.

Georgia's current group of young receivers includes four-star freshmen CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor and Landon Roldan. Three-star prospects Tyler Williams and Thomas Blackshear are also competing for snaps.

Craig Dandridge joins Georgia football's class of 2026

Article Continues Below

Dandridge is only the latest recruit to join Georgia's 2026 college football recruiting class. The Bulldogs' incoming class is currently a top-three group in the country, led by five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Coming off a disappointing 2024 season, Smart has been active in recruiting during the 2025 offseason. Georgia has not let off the gas, seemingly obtaining a new high-profile recruit every few days.

While the hype for the 2026 season is already high, Georgia will have to get through a challenging 2025 season. After losing quarterback Carson Beck in the transfer portal, the Bulldogs have a massive question to answer under center. They are currently slated to have former backup Gunner Stockton take over, despite how poorly he played in Beck's stead in the 2024 postseason.

In addition to Beck, Georgia also lost defensive stars Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker and Malaki Starks, who were all taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Offensive linemen Dylan Fairchild and Tate Ratledge also departed, along with running back Trevor Etienne. The draft departures added to the Bulldogs' transfer portal losses, setting up substantial changes on both sides of the ball.