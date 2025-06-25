Georgia football claimed wins over two Atlantic Coast Conference foes on the college football recruiting trail. Edging out Miami and Clemson for a four-star running back standout.

The Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart landed Jae Lamar Wednesday, who's an in-state find for UGA as he hails from Moultrie. The Hurricanes and Tigers were two of the biggest threats to Georgia before he chose the Southeastern Conference power. Hayes Fawcett of On3 added how Florida State and Georgia's SEC rival Auburn were two more in the final mix.

“I’m at home baby, let’s work! Go Dawgs,” Lamar told Fawcett said.

Georgia ousts a Miami team that's become red-hot during the month of June. Including swooping up Big tight end and SEC target Israel Briggs from Visalia, California on Tuesday.

Lamar adds new power to the backfield, though, in Athens.

Georgia beating out rivals on recruiting trail

Lamar adds a 6-foot, 205-pound presence for the Bulldogs. He's capable of continuing the tradition of power back play at the university.

The four-star won over 247Sports composite, as the outlet named the Colquitt County star the nation's No. 8 overall running back for 2026.

Smart and Georgia, meanwhile, are racking up multiple recruiting wins for June. And not just limited to beating out ACC representatives.

Georgia grabbed 2026 edge rusher Corey Howard on Tuesday, who listed Florida as one of his last options. The Bulldogs claim the summer win over their World's Largest Cocktail Party rival.

But the Bulldogs claimed one other win against a longtime SEC nemesis west of them. Four-star edge rusher Khamari Brooks turned down Alabama for Georgia. The four-star Brooks chose UGA on Monday and rose as one more local recruiting win for Georgia (Brooks is from Bogart).

Georgia added one other win before Brooks — landing linebacker Shadarius Toodle over Auburn. Toodle previously committed to the Tigers.

The College Football Playoff team now holds 21 verbal commits and sits at No. 4 in the recruiting rankings.