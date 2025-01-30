Georgia football stumbled in the first 12-team College Football Playoffs, but are still collecting recruiting wins. The Bulldogs swooped up a massive recruiting win Thursday, beating out Alabama and national champion Ohio State in the process.

Georgia earned a verbal commitment from four-star safety Zech Fort, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Fort revealed to Fawcett that the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide were on his short list. Even national championship game runner-up Notre Dame entered the final mix for the 5-foot-11, 190-pound safety. But Georgia wins in the end.

“Where Champions are made, Go Dawgs!” Fort told Fawcett.

Fort's decision comes in less than 24 hours after the Bulldogs lost out on a prized transfer portal talent. Former Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu chose Texas over Georgia. Plus, the Bulldogs also lost former five-star edge rush signing Damon Wilson to Missouri just two weeks ago.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder stars for a familiar pipeline to Georgia: IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The national prep powerhouse has sent multiple players to the Bulldogs. Defensive back Ellis Robinson IV is a past IMG standout with the Bulldogs. Same with junior defensive back Daylen Everette. Even past Georgia great turned NFC champion for the Philadelphia Eagles Nolan Smith is a former IMG talent.

Georgia and Kirby Smart loading up 2026 class vs. Alabama, Ohio State

The two-time national champion head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia are already hitting the ground running with building the 2026 class. And going toe-to-toe with the likes of Alabama and Ohio State in the aggressive arms race for recruiting high-caliber talent.

Fort now rises as the highest ranked Georgia commit for 2026 by 247Sports. Smart and the Bulldogs have three prospects ranked as four-stars committed to them.

Smart won over wide receiver Vance Spafford of Mission Viejo, California in Nov. 2024. Towering 6-foot-6 tight end Lincoln Keyes of Maline, Michigan emerged as another November commitment to Georgia.

Georgia is currently ranked higher than both Alabama and Ohio State for the 2026 class — holding down No. 12. Granted, the rankings constantly change until the next early signing period in December. But Georgia is keeping its IMG Academy pipeline alive by landing its latest marquee four-star to bolster the defense.