After a disappointing and abrupt end to its season in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals at the Sugar Bowl, Kirby Smart and Georgia football are on to the offseason. Smart and his staff are focused on building through the transfer portal and adding depth from the high school ranks as they chase another national championship in 2025.

Of course, it's never all addition in the offseason in the modern era of college football. Georgia has lost its fair share of players to the transfer portal, including edge rusher Damon Wilson. As it turns out, Wilson isn't headed far. The former five-star recruit is headed to Missouri next season, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

Wilson wasn't an every down player for Georgia this season, but he was very impactful as a pass rusher when his number was called on passing downs. In 12 games for the Bulldogs this season, Wilson recorded 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Wilson was projected to have a big role next season after the departures of starting edge rushers Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker, both of whom are headed off to the NFL as projected first-round picks. However, for one reason or another, that clearly wasn't enough to get Wilson to stick around.

Wilson isn't the only key player that Georgia lost during this portal cycle. Quarterback Carson Beck also entered the transfer portal and almost immediately committed to Miami, leaving Georgia without one of its best players going into next season. The widely held assumption was that Beck was going to head to the NFL after the season, so he likely wasn't in Georgia's plans for next year anyway, but his elbow injury that he suffered in the SEC Championship Game likely played a role in him going back to school.

Georgia will likely roll into next season with Gunner Stockton at quarterback after Beck's departure. With the loss of Wilson, Georgia will have to do some digging to find some more talent on the edge, but based on Smart's track record, the Bulldogs should be just fine in that department.