The Texas Longhorns have added another key piece to their defensive line, as former Ohio State defensive tackle Hero Kanu announced his commitment to Texas on Wednesday. Kanu, a highly sought-after transfer, chose the Longhorns over Georgia and Florida after making visits to all three programs.

Kanu’s decision comes after a brief but impactful visit to Austin, where he had conversations with head coach Steve Sarkisian and defensive line coach Kenny Baker. “Man, it was cool. It was only a limited time, so it was only like a conversation,” Kanu told Horns247. “I had a good conversation with Coach Sark. Just having a conversation about the future.”

Originally from Germany, Kanu didn’t start playing football until 2021 but quickly became one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman played high school football at Santa Margarita Catholic in California, where he earned a four-star ranking. He was the No. 121 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, holding offers from powerhouse programs like Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M before ultimately committing to Ohio State.

Texas gets a standout DL from Ohio State in Hero Kanu

During his two seasons in Columbus, Kanu played in 29 games, recording 14 total tackles and one sack. While his stats may not jump off the page, he showed promise in limited action, particularly in the College Football Playoff, where he registered tackles against Oregon and his future team, Texas. Now, he looks to make a bigger impact in Austin.

Texas has been actively rebuilding its defensive front through the transfer portal following the departures of key linemen Vernon Broughton, Alfred Collins, Jermaine Lole, and Bill Norton. Kanu is the latest addition to a group that also includes fellow transfer defensive tackles Travis Shaw (North Carolina) and Cole Brevard (Purdue).

The timing of Kanu’s transfer adds even more intrigue to the upcoming season. The Longhorns open their 2025 campaign with a marquee matchup against none other than Ohio State in Columbus, setting up an immediate reunion between Kanu and his former teammates.

Beyond transfers, Texas has also made waves in recruiting, securing a commitment from Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Justus Terry, one of the top prospects in the 2025 class. With both experienced transfers and top-tier young talent joining the roster, the Longhorns are positioning themselves to remain dominant in the trenches. Kanu brings size, athleticism, and untapped potential to Texas' defensive line. If he develops under the Longhorns' coaching staff, he could play a crucial role in Texas’ quest for another College Football Playoff appearance.