The Georgia football team picked up a big commitment on Monday as the top quarterback in the 2026 class announced that he will play for the Bulldogs. Jared Curtis chose Georgia over Oregon, and he is now looking to add some more top talent to the recruiting class. There is only one player ranked higher than Curtis, and that prospect is offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. Curtis is trying to bring him to Georgia as well.

“Spoke with Jared Curtis earlier & he’s eager to take on a recruiting role as Georgia’s leader for the ‘26 Class,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “When asked who he is targeting most, none other than Five-Star Plus+ OT Jackson Cantwell. Will Georgia land the #1 OT & #1 QB in 2026?”

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #1 player in the 2026 class, the #1 OT and the top player in the state of Missouri. Cantwell currently attends Nixa High School in Nixa, MO. The experts are expecting him to commit to Miami, but the Georgia football team is still in the running. Who knows what will happen now that Jared Curtis is recruiting him too.

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development,” Cantwell's scouting report reads. “Quick off the ball and flashes hand violence and general power at the point of attack. Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category.”

Cantwell is expected to quickly make an impact at the power four level once he gets to college, and he has pro potential as well. He could be the next great Georgia offensive lineman.

“More catcher than puncher in pass pro, but strength is there and power capacity is limitless, as evidenced by weight-room prowess (450 x 3 bench) and rare shot put and discus data,” the scouting report continues. “Missouri Class 5 state champion in the shot put and discus as a sophomore, and a Nike Outdoor Nationals competitor (shot put champ, fifth in discus in June 2024). Son of two former Olympics throw athletes. Closed sophomore year with astronomical personal bests of 74-9.75 and 205-4 in the shot put and discus, respectively. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect.”

It won't be long before we find out if Jackson Cantwell will join the Georgia football team with Jared Curtis. He will announce his college decision on May 13th, and he will choose between Georgia, Oregon, Miami and Ohio State.