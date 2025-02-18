Georgia football had a solid 2024 season, but it did not live up to the program's massive standards. The Bulldogs finished the season 11-3 but lost 23-10 against the Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. One Georgia football player must have been extra annoyed to see Ohio State win the College Football Playoff National Championship in January.

Georgia guard Tate Ratledge recently appeared on the Mullets on the Mic podcast and shared his hatred of Ohio State. Ratledge did not hold back when talking about why he can't stand the Buckeyes.

“I can express this now that I’m not with Georgia football, I hate Ohio State with everything in me,” Ratledge said on the podcast. “I hate them, I always have and I always will hate Ohio State.”

Ratledge has only played against the Buckeyes one time during his collegiate career. Georgia defeated Ohio State in the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal on a missed game-winning field goal by the Buckeyes. Ratledge must have been thrilled to get a win against a team he despises.

But why the hate in the first place?

Ratledge explains that he and his family have always held some animosity towards Ohio State.

“My family has always hated them,” Ratledge continued. “So I was kind of [brought] up to hate them. Just never liked them. The fans are cocky. Like with [the] The Ohio State University [stuff], cut that out, no one cares. Ohio State is the last team I wanted to see win (the national championship).”

Sadly, Ratledge will not get another chance to beat the Buckeyes. Ratledge has already declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, marking the end of his collegiate career with Georgia football. He is currently projected to be picked within the first two rounds of the draft.

Georgia football already released its 2025 schedule and Ohio State is not on the list. Perhaps Ratledge can cheer for the Bulldogs against the Buckeyes during the College Football Playoff.