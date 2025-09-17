Gunner Stockton is in his first year as the starting quarterback for the Georgia football team, and the season is off to a strong start. Stockton and the Bulldogs had their first big game of the season last weekend, and they got the win in a slugfest against Tennessee. The Volunteers led by 14 early and eight late, but Georgia found a way to secure the victory. After the game, Stockton's high school announced that it will be retiring his jersey.

“For @AJCsports: @RabunFootball will retire the No. 14 of 2022 All-American and four-year starter Gunner Stockton this week,” Jeff Sentell said in a post. “The timing is perfect. The Dawgs are off this week, plus he had one of the most prolific careers in GHSA history.”

From beating Tennessee to getting his Rabun High School jersey retired, it's safe to say that this has been a pretty good week for Gunner Stockton.

After the big win vs. Tennessee, Stockton's name has started to come up in the Heisman conversation. So far on the season, Stockton is 63-89 through the air for 721 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is completing passes at a 70.8% rate. That'll do the trick.

Not only has Stockton been making plays through the air, but he has been a weapon with his legs as well. He has 28 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns so far this year. Having a mobile QB is huge for the Bulldogs as that complicates things for the opposition's defense.

Gunner Stockton has the Georgia football team in a good spot through three weeks, but another tough matchup awaits when the Dawgs return to the field in Week 5. Georgia is on a bye this week, and then Alabama will be coming to town on the 27th. The Crimson Tide suffered a loss already, so the Bulldogs have a chance to deliver a huge blow to their College Football Playoff hopes.