On Saturday afternoon, the Georgia football program moved to 2-0 on the young 2025 season with a 28-6 home win over Austin Peay. The game, which was delayed at one point due to lightning in the area, was not exactly a great showing for the Bulldogs, as things were relatively close until late in the third quarter.

Making matters more frustrating for Georgia fans was the fact that tight end Ethan Barbour went down with an ankle injury that forced him to leave the game early.

On Sunday, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke on the injury, and it wasn't exactly a positive update.

“Yeah, it was a tough ankle injury,” said Smart, per Dan Morrison of On3 Sports. “I’m not sure — it was a bad deal. I don’t know what the prognosis is gonna be or how long, but it was a tough one to see, especially in the last play of the half.”

The injury forced Barbour to be carted off the field with an air cast placed around the injury.

Barbour is one of the true freshmen on this Georgia team who has been tasked with playing considerable minutes so far this season, and he will definitely be missed if he is forced to miss extended time.

An up and down start for Georgia football

While they're no longer as dominant over the college football landscape as they were in their championship years of 2021 and 2022, Georgia football still enters this season on the short list of teams that figure to have a legitimate chance of competing for it all this year.

There isn't too much knowledge about the team that can be taken away from wins against Marshall and Austin Peay; however, Georgia certainly looked quite lethargic to open up Saturday's game before ultimately pulling away down the stretch.

Georgia will need to come out of the gates much stronger next week when they hit the road to take on a Tennessee Volunteers team that has raced out of the gates so far this season.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM ET from Knoxville.