Georgia football got a huge win on Saturday at home, by defeating Ole Miss. The Bulldogs are still alive in the SEC championship race, as well as the College Football Playoff chase. Georgia handed Ole Miss their first loss of the season.

It wasn't all peaches and cream for Georgia. The defense at times struggled, and head coach Kirby Smart was aware of that.

“The way we played defensively, you’re probably going to lose games,” Smart said, per Dawg Nation. “But, look, as bad as we played on defense, I can sit here and tell you without watching the tape, that’s a really good offense. When you go up against them, they have really good weapons, they’ve got a good plan, and the quarterback run element right now for them makes it really hard to defend.”

Georgia football is now 6-1 on the season, following the 43-35 win. The ESPN College GameDay crew was in Athens before the game, and Smart jokingly played along with Pat McAfee and crew before the contest.

Georgia football looks strong once again

The Bulldogs have two key SEC wins now over Ole Miss and Tennessee this season. Georgia's only loss of the campaign is against Alabama. The Bulldogs also have conference wins this season over Kentucky and Auburn.

Georgia's defense has struggled at times this season. The second half of games though is where the Bulldogs seem to thrive. Georgia allowed no points in the fourth quarter Saturday to Ole Miss.

“The turning point was when the offense scored and all the offensive players ran over to the defense,” Smart said. “I thought they inspired the defense. Before we got the first stop, it was right after we scored, about seven of them ran over there, (Lawson) Luckie, Nate (Frazier), all the guys, Earnest (Greene). I think the defense felt the juice. They felt the juice, got a little cooler, got a little louder. We got some big stops there.”

Georgia hopes to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive, when they next play Florida. The two schools meet on November 1. Florida fired their head coach Billy Napier on Sunday.