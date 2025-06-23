Georgia football battled to the wire with Alabama for a four-star edge rusher. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs claim the college football recruiting win in the end.

Khamari Brooks chose the hometown Bulldogs over the Crimson Tide, Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirmed Monday. Brooks hails from Bogart, Georgia.

“Staying home. Go Dawgs!!!” Brooks told Fawcett in announcing his verbal commitment.

Brooks zeroed in on Georgia and Alabama back on June 11. He ruled out Texas in making his final two choices. Brooks even shut down a pending official visit to Austin in targeting Georgia/Alabama as his choices.

Now the Bulldogs secure a massive home state victory for their 2026 class. And bolsters the pass rush moving forward.

What Georgia, Kirby Smart are getting out of 4-star edge

Brooks comes to Athens as a top 20 talent by multiple outlets. He ranks 17th overall among the '26 edge rusher class by On3. Brooks rates higher on 247Sports composite rankings — landing at No. 14.

Georgia and Smart lands more than a long pass rush option. The Bulldogs also get a defender with a wide receiver background. Hudson Standish wrote this evaluation of Brooks on 247Sports.

“Well-rounded pass-rusher who can win with speed and power out of a two-point stance. Two-way star at wide receiver and edge rusher for the GHSA 4A state champions, posting 8 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, and 1.5 sacks in the 4A title game,” Standish said.

Standish then broke down how Brooks beats his opposing blockers.

“Possesses a quick first step and the ideal knee bend to beat opposing tackles at the snap count,” Standish said. “Sticks offensive linemen with well-timed hand usage in his rush and owns natural knockback power.”

He adds how his WR skills translates to defensive — as he's effective in coverage and brings “superb fluidity and short-area redirection skills.”

Landing Brooks isn't the only victory over an Alabama rival for Georgia. Smart and the Bulldogs grabbed four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle on Monday — who previously committed to Auburn.

Georgia also snatched four-star offensive lineman Ekene Ogboko on Wednesday — who turned down Southeastern Conference rival Florida. Brooks now adds to the nation's fourth-best recruiting class. Georgia is now one verbal commit away from hitting 20.