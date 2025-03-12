Georgia football defensive end Mykel Williams got real about potentially being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time All-SEC selection has had his name in the NFL Draft pool since early January and is projected to be a first-round pick. Williams is coming off a season where he recorded 21 total tackles for five sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Columbus, Georgia native was giddy at the idea of potentially being drafted by Atlanta in a recent interview. The Falcons have the No. 15 pick. Williams' enthusiastic response was posted on Twitter by AJC’s Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter.

“Man, that would be nice. It would be a blessing to be back home in the state of Georgia. It would be great to play for the Atlanta Falcons.”

Georgia football's Mykel Williams should be a successful pro, regardless of which team drafts him

While the Atlanta Falcons have pressing needs in their secondary, it never hurts to draft a talented pass rusher like Mykel Williams. At 6'5, 265 lbs, the 20-year-old has very few weaknesses. Williams has a stellar motor with the tenacity to be elite in both containing opponents' passing attacks and ground games. Additionally, the Falcons were second to last in team sack percentage in 2024. In the modern-day NFL, having an elite pass rush is the second most important need for a team behind having an elite quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown that adding Georgia football players to a defensive line is a wise choice. Former Bulldog greats Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis were both stellar during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run last season and all over the field in Super Bowl LIX. It wouldn't be a bad idea for the Falcons, who have an exciting future, to follow suit. Atlanta is coming off an 8-9 season where it was on the brink of winning the NFC South title.

Toward the end of the season, the Falcons boldly decided to bench starting quarterback Kirk Cousins in favor of backup rookie Michael Penix Jr. The 24-year-old showed immediately that he can be a very capable starting QB for the foreseeable future. That being said, it would be best for Atlanta to capitalize right now on Penix Jr.'s rookie contract and continue to add additional free agents over the next few weeks.

Overall, Mykel Williams is built to succeed anywhere he goes. But it would be a feel-good story if the former national champion got to stay home. It's a fit that makes sense for both the Georgia football standout and the Atlanta Falcons. However, there is a chance that Williams goes even higher than No. 15. So, the Falcons may not even have a chance at selecting him.