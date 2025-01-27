Piling on the list of losses for Georgia football, the program has received an update on one of its top offensive linemen from the 2024-25 campaign. Monroe Freeling is expected to miss or be limited in the first part of spring drills this offseason, due to shoulder surgery, per Jake Rowe of On3 Sports.

Freeling appeared in 14 games for the Bulldogs, despite facing injury adversity throughout the season.

Georgia has a strong group on the frontlines returning next season. Freeling was the No. 32 overall prospect in the 2023 class, and the No. 5 offensive tackle, per the On3 Industry Rating.

Georgia football should have a healthy Monroe Freeling in 2025

Georgia football is expected to have Monroe back at full health for the preseason. Barring any potential setbacks, the junior offensive tackle should play a significant role in the Bulldogs' potent rushing attack in 2025. Losing starting quarterback Carson Beck to the transfer portal will present a challenge, but Georgia has enough talent on the O-line to have another successful year.

“Physically-gifted offensive tackle prospect who pairs an elite frame with high-end athleticism. Has the best combination of frame, flexibility and functional movement skills among the strong offensive line group in the 2023 cycle. Grew to around 6-foot-7, 295 pounds prior to his senior season. Freeling has plus length to go with the stature, checking in with a 7-foot wing-span and arms that measure over 34 inches. A fluid, flexible mover on the field. Moves as well as any top offensive lineman in the cycle.”

“Tests very well in the combine setting and is a dunker on the hardwood. Flashes his high-end reactive quickness as a run and pass blocker. Has some dominant moments when working to the second level. Added strength as a senior showing increased finishing ability. Freeling also doubled as a disruptive defensive tackle, with the ability to take over games on that side of the ball. Will need to refine his pass set at the college level. Looked like the top offensive line prospect in the cycle after a strong week at the All-American Bowl.”

Gunner Stockton is the presumed starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, with a huge year also on tap for running back Nate Frazier.