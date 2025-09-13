Georgia Tech football toppling Clemson Saturday left a resonating effect across the nation. Including the college football recruiting trail. Now one Michigan four-star commit took notice of the Yellow Jackets' stunner.

Georgia Tech toppled the No. 12 team in the nation off a walk-off field goal 24-21. The Yellow Jackets became surrounded by fans rushing the field after the victory.

Michigan commit Dorian Barney happened to be at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The safety watched that final scene unfold. Then later witnessed the locker room jubilation — which grabbed his attention as he told Adam Gorney of On3/Rivals.

“The stadium was lit the whole game, atmosphere was crazy, the whole locker room was lit,” Barney said to Gorney.

But then came these words that'll snatch the eyes of Yellow Jackets fans — and Wolverines.

“It does have some influence on my recruitment,” Barney said of Georgia Tech's win.

How Georgia Tech upset of Clemson can spark recruiting

The Yellow Jackets hosted a high number of recruits including Barney, per Gorney. And not just limited to four-star cornerback commits Traeviss Stevenson and Jaedyn Terry.

Gorney revealed Kentucky offensive lineman commit Tyreek Jemison was in attendance. But the local prospect Barney entered as the headlining recruit taking in the upset.

Barney stars for state of Georgia powerhouse Carrollton. The 6-foot-1 CB landed 52 reported scholarship offers before choosing the Wolverines on July 5. Barney even dropped a bold future declaration for the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry — claiming he won't lose to the Buckeyes when he plays collegiately.

But could Michigan lose Barney now that Georgia Tech took down Clemson? Widescale upsets like this one can influence a recruit's decision. Barney clearly scrutinized the camaraderie, the locker room and how Georgia Tech played in unison.

Even if Barney remains on board with Michigan, the Yellow Jackets look bound to attract more national recruits. As head coach Brent Key has now put together three top 25 upsets in the past year.

Georgia Tech ranks No. 40 nationally by 247Sports with 20 verbal commits, while On3/Rivals lists the Yellow Jackets at No. 43. But GT will spark conversations for one other big ranking system: The top 25.