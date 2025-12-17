Colorado football immediately is looking overhauled for 2026. Top wide receiver Omarion Miller is on his way out. But safety Tawfiq Byard is drifting from Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes too.

The defender joins Miller in entering the College Football Transfer Portal on Wednesday, with his decision announced nearly 30 minutes after the WR's. “Coach Prime” is losing one of his highlight defenders of 2025.

Byard piled 140 total tackles featuring 16.5 tackles for a loss from his safety spot. He also snatched 2.5 career sacks as a blitz option. But he's best known for leaping to the air and grabbing this interception versus nationally ranked Iowa State.

BYARD PICKS IT OFF‼️ Tawfiq Byard snags the interception and flips momentum for @CUBuffsFootball#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/nWliIAY5b0 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 11, 2025

Byard brings two remaining years of eligibility for his next CFB spot. He rises as the first major departure on the Buffaloes' defense. Although Colorado recently bolstered that unit through two massive offseason additions.

Who Colorado, Deion Sanders has lined up to help replace Tawfiq Byard

Sanders landed three pivotal recruiting moves one week ago. Yet a set of brothers excited the Colorado fanbase when Xavier and Dolph McDonald committed to the Buffaloes.

The latter arrives in 2027 to ignite the secondary — as Dolph McDonald turned down Ole Miss and Auburn among his list of options. But the CB isn't the one expected to compete for Byard's old spot right away.

Sanders flipped SMU commit Braylon Edwards to close out his '26 recruiting efforts. The Duncanville, Tex., standout rises as a huge coup for what was originally a quiet recruiting period for Sanders. College Football Playoff bound Texas Tech represented one of Edwards' other offers. But Sanders used his past Texas ties to win over the versatile defender — who could now attempt to lead CU's defense out the gate.

Robert Livingston remains in place as defensive coordinator for CU. Meanwhile, Sanders hired away Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion to run the Buffaloes' offense. Marion is among the many changes helping retool this 3-9 team from a year ago.