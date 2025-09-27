Dave Portnoy was full of opinions and hot takes on Saturday morning on the “Big Noon Kickoff” set. Most of his opinions seemed to center around the Big Ten, as the popular pregame show on Fox was visiting Illinois for the Fighting Illini's matchup against the USC Trojans.

One of the segments featured the founder of Barstool Sports naming the top 8 teams in the Big Ten. Despite teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Penn State Nittany Lions all being ranked within the top 6 in the AP Poll, Portnoy firmly believes that the Indiana Hoosiers are the team to beat in the Big Ten. Dave Portnoy has Ohio State ranked No. 2, Oregon No. 3, and Penn State at No. 4.

“Number one, Indiana,” proclaimed Portnoy. “You got a jump by what you see on the field. They beat Illinois at No. 19 by 70 points. That puts them at one.”

IT'S TIME FOR DAVE PORTNOY'S GREAT 8 BIG TEN TEAMS 📈📉 Do you agree with @stoolpresidente's Big Ten team rankings? 🤔

Indiana, which is ranked No. 11 in the nation heading into Week 5, actually beat Illinois 63-10 in Week 4. That's a 53-point differential. So, Portnoy was likely just exaggerating the big win the Hoosiers had over the Fighting Illini. Regardless, it was a massive victory for head coach Curt Cignetti and his team, as it catapulted them up the national rankings.

If Indiana is as good as Dave Portnoy believes they are, then the Hoosiers very well could find themselves competing for the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff. But the program has quite the schedule ahead, including Saturday's contest against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

After the Iowa game, the Hoosiers have marquee matchups against Oregon, Maryland, and Penn State. It'll be an uphill climb for Cignetti and Indiana, but the team seems to be equipped with the right group of players to potentially go on a run.

The Hoosiers are led by a high-powered offense. Entering the Week 5 contest against Iowa, Indiana is averaging 588.5 total yards of offense per game, which is good for the second-best in the country. The defense is playing just as well, as they are allowing an average of 205.8 yards per game, which is third-best in the nation.

So far, the stats back up Dave Portnoy's take about Indiana. But the Hoosiers still have to prove it with a rather tough schedule in the remainder of the regular season.