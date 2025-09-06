The No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones are on a roll right now as the program owns a 3-0 record after taking down the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 16-13 Week 2 win. It was a massive victory for head coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones, as the program accomplished a feat not seen in 10 years.

Almost immediately after the win was clinched, it was revealed that Iowa State's victory marks the first time since 20211 and 2012 in which the program has gone back-to-back seasons starting 3-0, according to Fox College Football. The Cyclones are off to a hot start, and it appears Campbell is potentially building something special.

Matt Campbell has something cooking in Ames 😤@CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/3joHFl1Q0r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Additionally, this win may just mean more for Campbell than anyone else, as Saturday's victory marks the first time Matt Campbell has earned a win over Iowa at home. The 45-year-old head coach has to be feeling amazing right now, as it took him nearly 10 years since being hired in 2016 to finally beat the Hawkeyes at home.

It was a hard-fought win for Iowa State, as the team gave it their all to defeat Iowa. The game was tied 13-13 entering the fourth quarter, but the Cyclones managed to take a late lead with a 54-yard field goal from kicker Kyle Konrardy.

Iowa State has looked good so far in three games and will now move on to Week 3 with an away matchup against Arkansas State. Matt Campbell and his team will aim for continued success, as the program has several intriguing matchups on the schedule this season. Some of the marquee games this year include Cincinnati, Colorado, BYU, Arizona State, and TCU.