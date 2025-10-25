Iowa State could have a clean injury report for the first time in weeks for its college football Week 9 matchup against BYU. Star defensive tackle Domonique Orange, who returned from a one-game absence in Week 8, is expected to play after initially being listed as doubtful on the early injury report.

Orange had been dealing with an ankle injury, which he re-aggravated in the team's Week 8 loss to Colorado. After initially being considered doubtful, Orange was upgraded to questionable late in the week and is now expected to play, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Orange, a 2024 fourth-team All-Big 12 defensive tackle, is one of the team's clear defensive leaders. He enters Week 9 with 12 tackles on the year but has yet to break through and record his first sack of the season.

As the biggest member of Iowa State's defensive line, Orange will be key to stopping BYU's aggressive run game. The Cougars enter the game averaging 232.9 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the Big 12.

Orange will join Tamatoa McDonough, Zaimir Hawk and Ikenna Ezeogu in Iowa State's starting defensive line. McDonough enters the week with a team-leading two sacks. No other Cyclone has more than one.

Iowa State looks to rebound in Week 9 against BYU

After beginning the 2025 college football season as a dark-horse title contender, Iowa State suffered a setback with a shocking loss to Cincinnati in Week 7. The Cyclones have since suffered another loss to Colorado ahead of their biggest matchup of the season to date.

The Colorado loss dropped Iowa State to 5-2 on the season, while BYU enters Week 9 with a perfect 7-0 record. Many doubted the Cougars after they lost star quarterback Jake Retzlaff, but they have thrived under the guidance of true freshman Bear Bachmeier.

Despite the contrasting momentum, Iowa State enters the game as three-point favorites. They return home for the first time since Week 6 for their annual homecoming game. The Cyclones are undefeated in Ames in 2025 and are 5-0 all-time against BYU.