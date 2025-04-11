The Kent State Golden Flashes program was one of, if not, the worst team in college football last season. They finished the 2024 campaign with a 0-12 record. Now, several months after the conclusion of the 2024 season, the program has officially made a change at head coach.

Kent State announced on Friday that head coach Kenni Burns has been fired from his position. The team will place offensive coordinator Mark Carney the interim head coach and conduct a thorough interview process after the 2025 season comes to an end.

“Kent State University has terminated the employment of head football coach Kenni Burns. Offensive coordinator Mark Carney will serve as interim head football coach, with a national search taking place at the conclusion of the 2025 season. At this time, our focus will be to support our student-athletes and provide them with the best opportunity to have a positive and competitive experience.”

Burns served as head coach for Kent State for two seasons. In that time, the Golden Flashes won a single contest through 24 games played. The firing makes sense but it is a bit odd the program waited until mid-April to move on from Burns. Especially considering they could have hired a new coach in the hopes of landing some talent in the transfer portal.

Kent State was Kenni Burns' first head coaching gig of his career. Since 2007, the 41-year-old served as a running backs coach, wide receiver coach, and tight end coach. He played as a running back for the Indiana Hoosiers from 2003 to 2006.

As for the Kent State football program, the future of the Golden Flashes seems a bit uneasy. Firing Kenni Burns was seemingly the right choice but due to two full years of miserable play, recruiting could be tough for any future candidate. Regardless, head coaching opportunities are highly sought after and someone will eventually step up to the occasion. Mark Carney has an opportunity to possibly prove himself worthy of maintaining the job if he meets expectations in the 2025 season.