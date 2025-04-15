The Kentucky Wildcats football program hopes to bounce back next season after finishing the 2024 campaign with a 4-8 record. It marked the first time since the 2016 season that the Wildcats did not qualify for a bowl game. To make matters worse, the program lost one of its premiere defenders in the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that cornerback Jiquavious Marshall plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247 Sports and CBS Sports. Marshall is likely to be viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the portal for any team in the nation seeking help in the secondary.

“Kentucky freshman CB Jiquavious Marshall plans to enter the transfer portal, his rep Agent Kobi tells 247 Sports/CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 181-pound Marshall will have 4 years of eligibility at his next stop. Was one of the top athletes in Georgia from the 2024 class.”

Before originally committing to Kentucky, Marshall was also heavily recruited by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Florida State Seminoles. Although that may be true, we won't exactly know which program he'll play for next season once the transfer portal opens on Wednesday, April 16. But he should be a highly sought-after target for teams across the nation.

Marshall did not play in the 2024 season for Kentucky after being red-shirted immediately. Rather than remaining with the program with Mark Stoops as head coach, the red-shirt freshman is either seeking more NIL money or going to play for a school that will give him more playing time on the field.

Considering he stems from Georgia, there's a chance Marshall picks a school in his home state. If that's the case, then Georgia Tech could be back in the mix to acquire the tall cornerback. Other schools that could acquire him through the transfer portal include the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia State Panthers.