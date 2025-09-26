After just three games, the Louisville football team is already plagued with injuries ahead of its conference opener in Week 5 against Pittsburgh. The Cardinals have already ruled out six players for their conference opener, including two starters, with running back Isaac Brown now also in danger of sitting out with an injury.

Brown is listed as questionable on the team's initial report with an unspecified injury. Three other starters — linebacker Antonio Watts, defensive tackle Rene Konga and defensive end Wesley Bailey — are also listed as questionable, in addition to sophomore tailback Duke Watson.

Brown practiced with the team on Friday and is expected to play, according to SB Nation's Mike Rutherford, but his official status remains listed as questionable.

Entering Week 5, Brown is 10th in the ACC with 248 rushing yards. He has done his damage on just 19 carries, averaging a ridiculous 13.1 yards per attempt thus far.

If Brown is unable to play, it would be a potentially even more devastating loss than it seems on paper. Louisville has already ruled out backup running back Keyjuan Brown, as well as reserves Jamarice Wilder and Shammai Gates.

The injuries leave freshman Braxton Jennings as the only healthy running back on the team who has received a carry through the first four weeks. Redshirt freshman Shaun Boykins Jr. is the only other tailback on the roster.

Article Continues Below

Louisville injuries piling up ahead of ACC opener against Pittsburgh

Although Louisville is off to its third consecutive 3-0 start, injuries are quickly threatening its undefeated record. The Cardinals are 2-0 in ACC openers under head coach Jeff Brohm, another trend that is at stake in their Week 5 matchup with the Panthers.

If Isaac Brown misses the game, he will be the team's third starter to watch from the sidelines. Louisville has already ruled out linebacker Stanquan Clark, who is likely out for the rest of the 2025 college football season, and cornerback Rodney Johnson.

Should Brown miss the game, it would make an already difficult matchup much more challenging to navigate. Pittsburgh has allowed just 83.7 rushing yards per game thus far, the third-fewest in the ACC. With or without their star tailback, the Cardinals will need to rely on Miller Moss' arm to end Week 5 with a 4-0 record.