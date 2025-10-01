LSU football has been playing well this season, but there is, of course, always an area where they can get better. One spot where many people are concerned is at quarterback, where Garrett Nussmeier's name has come up because of injury. Nussmeier suffered a torso injury in fall camp, and some are thinking that it may have gotten worse over time, which could be affecting his play.

Head coach Brian Kelly shut down that notion during the weekly SEC Coaches Teleconference, saying that the injury news regarding his quarterback is not real.

“This is misinformation,” Kelly said via Shea Dixon of On3Sports. “It’s been slow to heal, but he is on the back side of that. He will get rest this week … then he will be the Garrett Nussmeier we’ve (known to see before his injury).

“Our training staff and physicians have treated him … but we knew coming to the bye week that this was the time not to push him. Again, I think you are going to see the best football (from Nussmeier) moving forward.”

Article Continues Below

Kelly noted after LSU defeated Florida that Nussmeier suffered a torso injury in fall camp, which answered questions about the passing game at the beginning of the season. Nussmeier had a good game against Southeastern, and Kelly then said the quarterback was healthy as he'd been since camp.

LSU then lost against Oxford, and questions began to rise after Nussmeier went 21-of-34 for 197 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. After that game, Nussmeier vowed to stay quiet about his health after being asked.

“I’m not going to answer any questions about my health right now,” Nussmeier said.

Regardless of whether Nussmeier is healthy right now, LSU has another bye week, so everyone can get back to shape, but all eyes will be on him when they return on Oct. 11 to play South Carolina.