Things are not going great down on the South Louisiana bayous that bleed purple and gold. Even the SEC commissioner is throwing haymakers out of frustration. Tulane fans are in a frenzy amid another American Athletic Conference championship run while LSU's football team is languishing in the SEC's middle-class muck. The fall to earth following two Heisman-winning campaigns has come at a cost, and Brian Kelly is paying that bill. Kelly was ruthlessly clowned by fans after five-star quarterback recruit Bryce Underwood flipped to Michigan at the last moment.

One account, aptly named Dale Brown Court for basketball season, pointed out how Kelly left recruits with a negative image just days before making a signing decision.

“I get it, it’s $$$ on Bryce Underwood,” the tweet began, “But I cannot help but think of Brian Kelly’s verbal thrashing to Chris Hilton at Florida’s game on Saturday. A lot of young men see that and say, ‘No thanks.'”

It was hard to miss Kelly's LSU resorting to screaming matches while losing to the Florida Gators. Even NCAA insider Stewart Mandel had to point out the obvious.

“This has not been a good month for Brian Kelly,” tweeted Mandel.

LSU football started November with a home loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, which can be stomached most years as long as the game is competitive. However, Governor Jeff Landry's ‘Temu Tiger' was a curse more than a good luck charm. A loss to Florida was even more embarrassing considering how the Gators have gotten through the season.

And it's not like LSU was firing on all cylinders until the weather turned cool. The Tigers fell to the USC Trojans to start the season on a sour note. Escaping with wins over South Carolina and Ole Miss appear to be fluke performances now. That blowout defeat versus Texas A&M seems more representative of LSU football under Brian Kelly, and the talent gaps on the sidelines are getting wider by the day. At least fans feel that way after watching Bryce Underwood walk away from a verbal commitment.

However, a call to fire Kelly would cost LSU football $60.8 million in 2024 and $51.7 million in 2025. It seems the embattled coach will at least get a shot to turn things around next season at those prices. LSU football donors might have to scrounge up a few extra dimes (re: $10 million) if Kelly keeps falling short of the College Football Playoffs (CFP) though.