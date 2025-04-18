It's almost been a whole week since LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he crashed his vehicle while trying to evade the police. Lacy was facing felony charges after a fatal car crash on December 17, and two days later, the wide receiver declared for the NFL Draft.

Rocky Arceneaux, who represented Lacy, recently spoke about the late wide receiver.

“No time ever feels appropriate to release a statement of this magnitude,” Arceneaux wrote. “I've been processing this loss in private with Kyren's family and loved ones and with their permission, I would like to share the following.

“Kyren was a special talent, but an even better person. In December, Alliance was blessed to welcome Kyren into our family. His infectious personality and love of life positively affected everyone. Staff and clients alike.

“He loved football. The fact that it was also going to be a means to provide for his family meant even more. His family was his everything.”

Arceneaux then went on to call out the NFL for revoking Lacy's combine invitation before he was proven guilty.

“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren's Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts,” Arceneaux continued. “I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they've worked so hard for. Shame on the investigating agency for being more concerned about public perception – and pressure to charge someone – than actually investigating the facts.”

Kyren Lacy's representative shares message about late receiver

Arceneaux finished off his message by saying that Lacy will not be forgotten despite all that he dealt with leading up to his death.

“K2 – You should have had the chance to reach your dream of playing in the NFL, in just a week's time,” Arceneaux wrote. “It hurts that the pressure, public perception, social media bullying – all without having the facts – were too much to bear. We hoped to see you flourish as an elite WR in the NFL, but God needed you on his team more. Your memory will never be forgotten, we will not let your death be in vain, and you will not be Mr. Irrelevant.”

Lacy was supposed to be one of the top receivers ahead of the NFL Draft.