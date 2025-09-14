The LSU Tigers got their 2025 season off to a good start with two wins. Brian Kelly's team took down the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, following it up with a 23-7 win over in-state rival Louisiana Tech. LSU kicked off conference play against the Florida Gators. Things took a turn for the worse early in the game, thought. Whit Weeks received an ejection for targeting on the first drive.

Weeks is the linebacker at the core of the Tigers' defense. The junior was a preseason All-American at his position and is one of the captains of Kelly's defense. Unfortunately, Weeks let his coach down early in the game while delivering a hit on Florida's first drive. The linebacker delivered a hit on a Gators wideout that the officials deemed as targeting. He was ejected for the hit.

LSU's preseason All-American LB Whit Weeks has been ejected from the game for targeting on this hit. pic.twitter.com/ZucUqiIyla — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kelly and LSU have been on a roll to start the season. On the other side of the matchup, the Gators have struggled right out of the gate. After losing a game to USF in Week 2, Florida fans sent a message to their team, putting Billy Napier in the hot seat. Despite the hate sent their way, the Gators have a chance to get their season back on track in the SEC.

Weeks' ejection took the wind out of LSU's sails early in Saturday's game. Florida quarterback DJ Lagway took advantage, leading the Gators to a field goal on their opening drive. With Weeks off the field, a Gators upset becomes much more realistic. For Kelly, his work is cut out for him as the Tigers try to overcome the loss.

Luckily for Kelly, he has one of the best quarterbacks in the country to lean on in Garrett Nussmeier. Despite his talent, the Tigers' balance on both sides of the ball have them squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation. However, Weeks' ejection threw a wrench in the plan early against the Gators.