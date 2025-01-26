LSU football has stacked multiple recruiting wins through a star-studded 2025 transfer portal class. But the Tigers locked in a major 2026 recruiting win. LSU is preventing a talented four-star 2026 wide receiver from landing at Alabama, Texas A&M and other rival programs.

Kenny Darby of Airline High School in Bossier City, Louisiana shut down his recruitment and settled for LSU, he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Saturday. Darby originally verbally pledged to the Tigers back in November. However, Alabama visited him on his high school campus on Wednesday according to On3.com. Texas A&M represented his other marquee offer from the Southeastern Conference.

Darby first committed to Mississippi State in June 2024, but flipped to LSU. Despite the continued bevy of interest from ‘Bama, Texas A&M and other SEC programs, Darby plans to play in Baton Rouge.

“LSU suits me the best and the best in the boot stay in the boot,” Darby told Fawcett.

This also means head coach Brian Kelly and LSU secure a huge local recruiting coup. Darby is one of the state's few four-star talents for his graduating class.

LSU creating stout 2026 class vs. Alabama, Texas A&M

Kelly and the Tigers are hitting the ground running in 2025 with loading up on '26 talent.

LSU earned six total early commitments for the next recruiting cycle. Darby becomes the sixth prospect off his decision to stick with the Tigers. He's also among a quartet of different four-star talents to chose LSU.

Defensive lineman Richard Anderson leads the current group of '26 prospects heading to Baton Rouge. The New Orleans star from Edna Carr High is the state's No. 3 ranked talent per 247Sports. LSU even landed his high school teammate Aiden Hall — who stars at safety and is another four-star prospect. Towering 6-foot-6 defensive lineman JaReyian McCoy rounds out the current four-star crew, as he comes over via Tupelo, Mississippi.

Meanwhile, Kelly and LSU remain at play for Louisiana's No. 1 overall prospect: Baton Rouge native Lamar Brown from University Lab High. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder is “warm” on LSU according to 247Sports. Brown ranks as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman for the Class of 2026.