Liu football is 3-0 on the young season with a pair of quality wins over Clemson and Florida, but head coach Brian Kelly has still been taking heat in the wake of the Tigers' Week 3 win over the Gators. After the game, Kelly snapped at a reporter who asked about the LSU offense, which has been struggling to start the season.

Kelly later apologized to the reporter, but some prominent football figures are on his side in the matter. Legendary college coach Urban Meyer recently backed Kelly on Wednesday's episode of The Triple Option Podcast.

“I loved it, I loved it,” Meyer said of the rant. “I mean, I kind of snapped a few times, but he’s saying what every coach probably wants to say and then everybody’s got to listen to context. He’ll be much different today in his press conference. That was 15 minutes after walking out of the locker room where he’s got a group of players that he spends more time with than his own family and they just found a way to win a big-time ball game. And then you get peppered right away. So, yeah, I love it.

“Was that a bad question? I don’t know that. But sometimes you look and you’re like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ But you’ve just got to take it. And I think it’s great.”

The question from the reporter was a valid one, especially about an LSU running game that was really struggling all night long against Florida until a 51-yard run from Caleb Durham ended the game. However, it is also understandable that Kelly would not want to hear about his team's shortcomings right after grinding out a big win.

Regardless of what Kelly says publicly, LSU has some things to get fixed with its offense if it wants to continue to run the table throughout SEC play. This Tigers group is used to having some of the most explosive attacks in the country, and that has not been the case this season.

The Tigers have the talent to become that once again with Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback, but it will be a requirement that they do so if they want to get into the CFP. If not, Kelly's squad could be looking at a fall from grace in the coming weeks as the schedule continues to get tougher.