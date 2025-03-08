The trajectory of Carson Beck's career changed on the final play of the 1st half in the 2024 SEC Championship Game back in December. Dropping back to throw a Hail Mary heave to the end zone, Beck was hit hard and sustained a UCL injury that ended an up-and-down season early. Just five days after he had surgery on his right elbow, Beck announced that he'd be entering the NFL Draft before ultimately back-tracking, putting his name in the transfer portal and committing to the Miami Hurricanes, where he would presumably take over for Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward.

Carson Beck has yet to throw a pass since arriving in Coral Gables, as he's still in the rehabilitation phase following a UCL tear. He's yet to put in any truly meaningful on-field work, but off the field, Beck is making one heck of a first impression with the coaches and teammates he'll be spending the 2025 season with in Miami.

“It’s as positive as you can have without actually having any kind of participation in live drills,” Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said, according to Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. “Things happened so fast — and that one certainly happened a little bit faster and with less familiarity than the previous year. All that stuff, I would say relationships and leadership, they do take time, but everything initially has been super positive.”

Leadership, or the attributes commonly associated with that quality — like “alpha” and “humble” — seems to be the buzzword that the Hurricanes are using to describe the sixth-year senior who has gone out of his way to build early bonds with teammates.

“He’s definitely a leader,” sophomore tight end Elija Lofton told McPherson. “Even though he’s not practicing right now, he still talks to me about routes and the game. He’s still watching everything and tell me what he sees. He tells me how if he was in what he would want me to do.”

But forging bonds with teammates and being a team leader doesn't just come with film study and discussions about on-field tendencies. It's the stuff that Beck is doing away from the team facility, like hosting a Super Bowl watch party, that have allowed him to accelerate through the getting to know you phase so that when it's time to start letting the pigskin fly, there will already be familiarity.

“I think it’s important for him to just get injected with the team,” Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson noted. “Just be around and be around those guys and build rapport. The way football is now, it’s different every year, right? So the team building part of it’s huge.”