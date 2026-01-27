Miami is coming off a loss in the CFP National Championship. They will still be a solid program in 2026. Miami will probably be in the Top 15 to start the season and be the favorite in the ACC, but they have lost players in the College Football Transfer Portal. Now, one had confirmed his commitment to another school.

Wide receiver Joshisa Trader has committed to NC State, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports.

Trader entered the transfer portal shortly after the loss to Indiana in the National Championship. He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and ranked as a top-five wide receiver in the country. He chose Miami over offers from Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas, among other schools.

In his true freshman season in 2024, he played in seven games, making one start. That season, he hauled in six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. His playing time increased in his second season. In the 2025 campaign, Trader played in 11 games, with three starts. He brought in 13 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

He will now join an NC State team that lost a ton in the portal, especially at receiver. Terrell Anderson transferred to USC, while Noah Rogers is off to Alabama. Anderson and Rogers were two of the top three receivers for NC State in 2025, along with tight end Justin Joly, who will be heading to the NFL Draft.

The top returning receiver for the Wolfpack is Teddy Hoffmann, who brought in 25 receptions for 349 yards and three scores. Considering Trader is the top rated reciever coming in through the transfer portal, he could see solid time at NC State in 2026.