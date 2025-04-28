ANN ARBOR, MI – The Michigan football team wrapped up spring ball a couple of weeks ago with the annual Maize vs. Blue spring game at the Big House. Wolverines fans packed the house as it was the first time that freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood suited up in a Michigan uniform. Underwood was the #1 player in the 2025 recruiting class, and Wolverines fans have been eager to see him in action.

Bryce Underwood was the starting QB for the Blue team in the Michigan football spring game, and it was clear that he has all the tools necessary to become a superstar with the Wolverines. Underwood is big, athletic, accurate, smart, everything. He obviously has a lot of room to grow as he should still be in high school if he wasn't an early enrollee, but he has all the potential in the world.

Underwood is expected to revive a Michigan offense that was one of the worst in college football last year. Underwood has the tools to make it happen, and his teammates have a lot of confidence in him.

“I think he's a generational athlete,” Michigan running back Jordan Marshall said of Underwood after the Michigan spring game. “He's a freak. He can do anything he puts his mind to, and I think you want to have that swagger at quarterback, and I appreciate having somebody like that. Even with Justice (Alabama transfer Justice Haynes), they all have that swagger. They have it. To be around those guys and like-minded guys, you're like, this is going to be scary this year.”

Jordan Marshall is another player that Michigan football fans are excited about. He was a freshman during the 2024 season, and he burst onto the scene in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama. Marshall ran for over 100 yards and ended up winning MVP of the game. That experience gave him a lot of momentum going into spring ball.

“Even in high school, I've always been taught to be a leader, and when I get out there, show them what I'm about,” Marshall told the media. “That's how I've always carried myself, with confidence, and I'm secure with myself. So when I'm out there, I know what I'm going to do, and my teammates know what I expect of them, and what they need to do when they're out there. To have that presence, and have that to be able to bring my teammates along with me, again, it's really special to have that, and have guys that are determined like me.”

With Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall, Justice Haynes and even more fresh talent, this Michigan offense should be in much better shape for the 2025 season.