Despite a shaky start to the 2025 season, Dave Portnoy has made it clear he still expects Michigan football to reach the College Football Playoff.

The FOX Sports analyst doubled down on his alma mater’s chances ahead of their Week 4 matchup against Nebraska, hyping the Wolverines while dismissing doubters.

His optimism centered on freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, whom he boldly called the best quarterback in the country. If Michigan was going to prove him right, it needed to survive a road test in Lincoln.

On Saturday, that’s exactly what happened. Michigan came away with a hard-fought 30-27 win over Nebraska to improve to 3-1, keeping its momentum alive after a bumpy start.

After the game, CBS Sports’ Jenny Dell caught up with Underwood, who shared his emotions following the victory.

Dell asked how he was feeling during the Wolverines’ “winning streak,” and the freshman expressed his gratitude and pride. “It feels great. I’m so proud of this team and everybody,” Underwood said, adding that he is focused on preparing even harder for next week.

When asked about his postgame interaction with Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Underwood kept it simple:

“Had an amazing game, of course. Just be great.”

"Had an amazing game of course. Just be great."@UMichFootball's freshman phenom Bryce Underwood to our @JennyDell_ on what he said to Dylan Raiola pic.twitter.com/e8b45RVDfs — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 20, 2025

Article Continues Below

The message reflected mutual respect between two of the Big Ten’s brightest young signal-callers. Raiola, despite the loss, impressed with his poise, while Underwood once again showed why Portnoy and others see him as the future centerpiece of Michigan’s program.

The win over Nebraska wasn’t easy. Michigan was tested in every quarter and needed timely plays on both sides of the ball to escape Memorial Stadium with the victory.

Still, for a team that looked out of sync in a Week 2 loss to Oklahoma, the Wolverines’ ability to regroup on the road showed significant growth.

Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt had previewed the matchup by predicting the game would hinge on quarterback play. He wasn’t wrong.

Underwood once again delivered under pressure, proving that when he is given freedom in the offense, Michigan can thrive. Nebraska’s defense brought challenges, but the freshman remained composed, spreading the ball efficiently and leading key drives in the second half.

With Michigan now 3-1, the conversation shifts from early disappointment to cautious optimism. The road ahead remains difficult, but Underwood’s leadership and resilience are giving the Wolverines a path back toward contention.