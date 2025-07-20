The Michigan football team picked up another commitment on Sunday, but this one wasn't in the 2026 recruiting class. The Wolverines have been on fire recruiting 2026 prospects, but Sherrone Moore and his staff landed a 2027 recruit on Wednesday. Three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito, who is the son of Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito, announced that he will stay home to play for the Wolverines.

“BREAKING: Class of 2027 OT Louis Esposito IV has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’5 265 OT chose the Wolverines over Purdue, Louisville, & Pitt. He’s the son of Michigan DL Coach Lou Esposito.”

This was a special moment for Louis Esposito, and he is happy to be staying home with his dad.

“I’ve been home,” he said. “GO BLUE.”

Esposito is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #510 player in the 2027 recruiting class, the #34 IOL and the #9 player in the state of Michigan. Esposito currently attends Saline High School in Saline, MI, which is right outside of Ann Arbor. The Esposito family is adding another member to the Michigan football family.

This commitment was special for the Espositos as Louis gets to join his dad at Michigan. The funny thing is, however, that Lou Esposito coaches the defensive line, and Louis Esposito is an offensive lineman. He will be coached by offensive line coach Grant Newsome. Lou will be coaching his line to get past his son.

The Michigan football team has been doing a great job on the recruiting trail lately, but it has been in the 2026 class. The 2027 cycle hasn't arrived yet, but it's never too early to start landing commitments. Louis Esposito is a player who the Wolverines were obviously very confident in landing, but still, it always feel good to get a player locked in.