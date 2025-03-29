Two years after the infamous “sign-stealing” allegations, Connor Stalions still sees himself finding his way back onto the Michigan football coaching staff. Without trying to hide his Michigan loyalty, Stalions comedically admitted that he would only work for Ohio State on one condition.

When asked if he would accept a coaching position with one of Michigan's rival Big 10 schools, Stalions said he would take any job that was “not Ohio State or Michigan State.” The notorious coach said that the Buckeyes would be “crazy” to hire him, admitting he would intentionally lose their final game against Michigan in that hypothetical scenario.

“I'll outwait anyone [to become Michigan's head football coach],” Stalions said. “They would be crazy to [hire me at Ohio State]. Because if I was actually at Ohio State, we would go 11-0 and then take a knee when we're down late in the game. Obviously, Ohio State would never even consider that.”

Stalions, 29, was on the Michigan football coaching staff in 2022 and 2023 as a defensive analyst. It was in his final year as a member of Jim Harbaugh's staff that he allegedly filmed opponents' sideline signals, becoming the catalyst of the sign-sealing scandal. He resigned at the end of the season.

Since then, Stalions has worked in various roles with Michigan-based high schools. He spent most of the 2024 season as defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School before accepting an interim head coach role late in the year. At the end of the regular season, he became Belleville High School's offensive coordinator, where he coached current Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Until he climbs his way back into the program, Stalions remains a die-hard Michigan fan. He continues to share his thoughts and support for the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Michigan football trending in positive direction

If Stalions truly wishes to bide his time and wait for another opportunity at Michigan, that unlikely window will not open for the foreseeable future. The Wolverines are currently led by Sherrone Moore, Stalions' former co-worker and a fellow Harbaugh disciple.

While Michigan suffered a setback year in 2024, it still ended the year on a high note with monumental upsets of Ohio State and Alabama in its final two games. The momentum furthered when Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan, courtesy of a $10 million NIL deal.

With Underwood expected to immediately take over as the starter, Michigan's 2025 preseason hype is as high as it ever was under Harbaugh. The Wolverines are still not considered national title contenders but could find themselves back in that conversation much sooner than many initially anticipated following Harbaugh's departure.