The Michigan football team landed its second 2026 tight end of the week on Thursday as three-star Mason Bonner announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Michigan also landed a commitment from four-star TE Matt Ludwig earlier in the week. Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are starting to pick up some momentum on the recruiting trail as they prepare for a big summer.

“BREAKING: Class of 2026 TE Mason Bonner has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 215 TE from Denver, CO chose the Wolverines over Minnesota, Texas Tech, & Miami.”

Mason Bonner had a short message upon his commitment:

“Blessed & grateful for all the opportunities given to me, I’m home!”

Bonner is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #34 TE in the 2026 recruiting class and the #4 player in the state of Colorado. Bonner currently attends Mullen High School in Denver, CO. The Michigan football team is a long way from home, but that isn't an issue for the prized TE.

“Long, athletic hybrid pass catcher who currently plays receiver but could grow in to a tight end,” Bonner's scouting report reads. “Estimated 6-6, 200-pound frame, but is pretty lean and narrow so eventual growth potential is the question. How much weight he can put on will be the big determining factor in positional home and long-term upside. Natural pass catcher who easily wins jump and 50-50 balls.”

Bonner is only a three-star recruit, but don't let that fool you. He is good enough to make a big impact at Michigan.

“Possesses a basketball background that is evident in body control and spatial awareness, especially when competing vs. smaller defensive backs,” the scouting report continues. “Smooth route runner but lacks some of the burst and suddenness you like to see at the receiver position. Fluid athlete and a smooth mover so developing more twitch to stay at receiver or bulking to play tight is what we'll be watching moving forward. Regardless, an P4 prospect with physical tools that project well.”

The Michigan football team is starting to pick up some good momentum on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines landed the majority of their 2026 recruits within the past few weeks, and they are in a good spot with a number of top targets as well. Sherrone Moore signed a top-10 recruiting class in his first season as the head coach at Michigan, and he is trying to do the same in year two.