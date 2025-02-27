Things are starting to heat up in the 2026 recruiting class as prospects are starting to schedule official visits and narrow down their list of college options. The Michigan football team is hoping to carry over the momentum that they gained during the 2025 cycle, and so far, they have made a lot of good traction with top 2026 recruits. One of them is offensive tackle Felix Ojo, who just locked in an official visit with the Wolverines.

“NEWS: Five-Star OT Felix Ojo will take his OVs to these 5️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post.

“His schedule is as follows:

• Ole Miss: April 18-20

• Ohio State: May 30-June 1

• Michigan: June 6-8

• Texas: June 13-15

• Oklahoma: June 20-22”

As you can see, the Michigan football team has some tough competition here, but hosting Felix Ojo on a visit will be a great selling opportunity.

Ojo is a five-star according to On3, but he is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is the #28 player in the class, the #5 OT and the #4 player in the state of Texas. Ojo currently attends Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas.

“Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB,” Ojo's scouting report reads. “Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event.”

Felix Ojo saw a nice jump in the recent 2026 rankings update, and he is now one of the best OTs in the class.

“Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength,” the scouting report continues. “Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.”

The Michigan football team seems poised for another successful recruiting class, and landing a commitment from Ojo would go a long way toward making that a reality.