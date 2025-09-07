Michigan can survive a potential road loss versus No. 18 Oklahoma, but it may incur long-term damage after an injury-filled night in Norman. The offensive line incurred a particularly tough blow before halftime, as left guard Giovanni El-Hadi sustained an ankle injury and was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the game, per On3's Pete Nakos. That is brutal news for the fifth-year senior, who was finally named team captain ahead of the new campaign.

El-Hadi has played in more than 40 games for the Wolverines and helped the program win a national championship during the 2023-24 season. He is experienced and dependable, doing his part to fortify an offensive line that has long been a crucial component of Michigan football. Apart from his own run with the university, his presence can also impact the development of the top-ranked recruit in the 2025 class.

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood obviously boasts plenty of standalone talent, but he needs to lean on his wall of protection during this early stage of his collegiate career. Stability in the trenches can make or break a young signal-caller, so hopefully El-Hadi is not forced to miss a significant amount of time. Underwood is struggling against the Sooners defense, completing just 7-of-19 passes for 121 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions at time of print.

Article Continues Below

However, the shorthanded O-Line has helped the Wolverines maintain a strong presence on the ground. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, who rushed for three touchdowns in last weekend's win over New Mexico, is enjoying another big game. He has 18 carries for 127 yards and a score. If the No. 15-ranked squad can complete a double-digit comeback and earn a hard-fought win against an SEC opponent, it will go into Big Ten play with serious momentum.

However, head coach Sherrone Moore needs his team to stay healthy. Fans will wait for an injury update on Giovanni El-Hadi. Winning always makes bad news more bearable, but Ann Arbor knows how important No. 58 is to the squad's 2025 aspirations.