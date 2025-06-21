The Michigan football team landed the top player in the 2025 recruiting class as Bryce Underwood is now a member of the team. He is one the most hyped recruits that college football has ever seen, and he is expected to be a game-changer for Michigan this year. Underwood should do big things for the program on the field, but his presence off the field in the recruiting world will be big too.

Bryce Underwood’s commitment had a ripple effect in the 2025 class. People want to come play with him, and Underwood also has a chance to show future QBs that the Michigan football program is a great place to excel. That is what he is trying to do with elite 2027 QB Malachi Zeigler.

Malachi Zeigler is one the top QB prospects in the 2027 class, and he was recently in Ann Arbor for Michigan’s QB academy. He got to meet with Underwood and get some tips from the future star.

“I did get to meet back up with Bryce and that was good as well,” Zeigler said, according to an article from 247Sports. “He actually worked some of the drills and was able to me tips on my movements and things like that.”

Meeting Underwood was cool, and so was the rest of the experience for Zeigler. He ended up winning MVP of the camp.

“The camp went really good,” he added. “I got named camp MVP, so that was really cool. My favorite part was being able to compete against some of the top names in the country. Working with (Coach Lindsey and Coach Sinagoga) was amazing to be honest. Being able to workout with them and experience hands on coaching from that duo was insane. It gave a little insight as to why they've had success in their recent quarterback recruiting.”

Outside of working with Bryce Underwood and the Michigan football coaching staff at camp, Zeigler got a chance to check out the campus and explore Ann Arbor. He even took a picture with a fan.

“I'd say the biggest thing that stood out was the community aspect of it,” Zeigler said. “My family and I got out to Ann Arbor on Saturday, so we spent the weekend giving ourselves a tour of campus. It's one thing to take a visit and be given a tour, but experiencing the area for yourself provides a completely different level of perspective and Ann Arbor did not disappoint. The citizens were super nice and welcoming. I even had a fan asked for picture once he found out who I was and I was just in the store doing a little shopping (laughter), so I'd say that was my favorite part for sure.”

It’s very early in Zeigler’s recruitment, but Michigan has positioned itself nicely.

“I think extremely highly of Michigan to be honest,” Zeigler said. “It's a place that a quarterback would have success. I'm going to be completely honest. I plan to narrow down and get a top 10-12 in the near future and Michigan is 1000% on that list.”

Bryce Underwood’s impact on the Michigan football program has already been big, and he hasn’t even taken a snap yet. The focus is obviously on what he will do as QB for the Wolverines, but his ability to help the team recruit will be crucial as well.